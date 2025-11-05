Academics seek Saarc action over South Asian University’s sacking of professor

Over 300 academics and researchers from universities across the world have sought Saarc's intervention in the "unjust dismissal" of a faculty member by the South Asian University (SAU).

In a letter to Saarc secretary-general Md Golam Sarwar, the signatories have requested the revocation of the termination of Snehashish Bhattacharya, an associate professor of economics.

SAU had sacked Bhattacharya in September for opposing the university’s decision to call police to the campus in October 2022 to quell a student protest. Bhattacharya and four other faculty members had criticised the university for expelling a few students for demanding a hike in stipend. While three other teachers apologised later, Bhattacharya did not relent.

SAU has said Bhattacharya's actions amounted to “incitement against the University”. When Bhattacharya moved Delhi High Court, SAU pleaded that the Indian courts did not have jurisdiction over it as it was an international institution.

In their letter to Saarc, the academics argued that Bhattacharya stood by his professional principles, consistently denied all charges and refused to submit letters of regret demanded by the university.

"The University has acted without transparency, fairness, or credible evidence. It has also advanced the untenable claim that, as an international institution, it lies outside Indian court jurisdiction — even though SAU was created through The South Asian University Act, 2008 of the Indian Parliament," the letter stated.

The signatories said SAU had seen an exodus of international faculty members and repeated attempts to censor students and staff.