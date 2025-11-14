‘Garda uda diya’: Modi ascribes victory to women, youth combination; says wave will flow to Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the National Democratic Alliance’s emphatic victory in Bihar was powered by a “new MY combination” — Mahila (women) and Youth — in an apparent dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s traditional Muslim-Yadav vote base.

“Some parties formed the appeasement formula of ‘MY’, but this victory has cemented a new ‘MY’ combination of Mahila and Youth,” Modi said while addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Drawing a political parallel beyond Bihar, Modi added: “Just as the river Ganga flows to West Bengal through Bihar, this victory has cleared BJP’s win in West Bengal as well.”

The Prime Minister called the landslide a “record-breaking” mandate for development, social justice and good governance. “People have voted for a developed and prosperous Bihar by breaking all records. This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm — garda uda diya,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to voters and allies, Modi said, “On behalf of all NDA partners, I thank all the people of Bihar and bow before them. I congratulate all NDA leaders for their wonderful work and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his leadership.”

As results poured in, the NDA was leading in 202 of the 243 assembly seats.

Modi also lauded the peaceful conduct of the polls, contrasting it with Bihar’s troubled electoral past.

“Booth capturing and violence used to be regular affairs during jungle raj, but now no such case takes place,” he said. “There was a time when voting was restricted till 3 pm in Naxal-affected areas, but now people voted without fear.”

The Prime Minister credited the verdict to the people’s faith in progress and stability, saying the win had “enthused us to take Bihar to newer heights”.

He also hit out at critics of Bihar’s traditions. “How can those who call Chhath Puja a ‘drama’ respect the traditions of Bihar?” Modi asked, underscoring the cultural and emotional connect his party sought to maintain with the electorate.

The state recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent across two phases held on November 6 and 11, a figure Modi said reflected the people’s “unwavering trust” in the NDA’s governance model.

At 5.30 pm, the Mahagathbandhan was trailing far behind, leading in just 33 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav managed to retain Raghopur with a margin of over 11,000 votes, but Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party failed to open its account.

With the NDA’s dominance reaffirmed, Modi said the verdict was not just an endorsement of the alliance but a reaffirmation of Bihar’s aspirations: “This victory belongs to every Bihari who dreams of a developed and self-reliant Bihar.”