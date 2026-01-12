AAIB begins probe into IndiaOne Air Cessna crash after emergency landing near Rourkela

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Sunday launched a probe into the crash of a Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft operated by IndiaOne Air at Kansor near Jalda, around 20km from Rourkela.

The single-engine aircraft was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela when it was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday afternoon, reportedly after a sudden drop in cabin pressure led to a loss of balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities suspect a technical snag caused the emergency. Six people, including the pilot and co-pilot, sustained injuries in the crash. One passenger remains in critical condition. A specialised medical team has reached Rourkela to assess the injured. Two of the passengers — Sunil Agarwal, 40, and Sabita Agarwal, 35 — were airlifted to Fortis hospital, Mumbai, for further treatment. Officials confirmed both are stable and out of danger.

Odisha transport secretary Usha Padhee said teams from the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) and the AAIB have begun on-site inspections. Padhee visited the crash site to coordinate with local authorities and monitor the situation. She said the state government is closely tracking developments and that the chief minister has

ordered prompt medical aid and logistical support for the injured.

“A two-member medical team has been deputed to monitor the injured.

Emergency facilities are operational at the district level,” Padhee said.

The aircraft, a nine-seater bearing registration VT-KSS, crashed on January 10 during its scheduled service. Padhee stressed that

the government is prioritising safety and investigation to prevent such incidents

in future.

An Asha worker recounted how youths from the area rushed to rescue the passengers and crew before fire services arrived. “Fuel was leaking and there was a risk of explosion. But the local boys bravely entered the plane and pulled out each person,” she told reporters. “Everyone knew the danger, but their only thought was to save lives.”

Fire brigade personnel later sprayed foam and water on the aircraft to

neutralise the fuel leak. The crash site remains under investigation, and further technical assessment is

underway.