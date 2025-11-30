MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 30 November 2025

Gangtok-Bagdogra helicopter fare dips to Rs 3,100 per person; introduces baggage policy

The order stated that fares for Gangtok joyrides and chartered flights remain unchanged, while medical flights will be charged at Rs 77,500

PTI Published 30.11.25, 03:44 PM
Representational Image.

Representational Image. Shutterstock picture.

The fare for helicopter services between Sikkim's capital Gangtok and Bagdogra near Siliguri in West Bengal has been reduced to Rs 3,100 per person, from the earlier rate of Rs 4,500, an official notification said.

According to the notification recently issued by the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (STDC), which runs the helicopter services, passengers will be allowed to carry 7 kg of baggage for free, while excess luggage of 8-15 kg will be charged at Rs 50 per kg and for those exceeding 15 kg, Rs 500 per kg will be charged for additional weight, subject to cargo space availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new fare will come into effect on December 1, following approval from the Sikkim government, it said.

The order stated that fares for Gangtok joyrides and chartered flights remain unchanged, while medical flights will be charged at Rs 77,500, in line with the revised passenger fare.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Gangtok Bagdogra Helicopter
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission extends schedule for SIR of electoral rolls by one week

In a statement, the poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4
Mohan Bhagwat.
Quote left Quote right

Some Bharatiya people do not know our own languages. Many don't know easy words

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT