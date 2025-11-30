Gangtok-Bagdogra helicopter fare dips to Rs 3,100 per person; introduces baggage policy

The fare for helicopter services between Sikkim's capital Gangtok and Bagdogra near Siliguri in West Bengal has been reduced to Rs 3,100 per person, from the earlier rate of Rs 4,500, an official notification said.

According to the notification recently issued by the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (STDC), which runs the helicopter services, passengers will be allowed to carry 7 kg of baggage for free, while excess luggage of 8-15 kg will be charged at Rs 50 per kg and for those exceeding 15 kg, Rs 500 per kg will be charged for additional weight, subject to cargo space availability.

The new fare will come into effect on December 1, following approval from the Sikkim government, it said.

The order stated that fares for Gangtok joyrides and chartered flights remain unchanged, while medical flights will be charged at Rs 77,500, in line with the revised passenger fare.

