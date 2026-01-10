Gandhi off notes if BJP has its way: Shivakumar slams MGNREGA changes

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday took a jibe at the BJP government, saying the party would even remove the picture of Mahatma Gandhi from India's currency.

Shivakumar was speaking to The Telegraph after the Congress Legislative Party meeting at a Bengaluru hotel on Thursday. The party has decided to hold a two-day special session of the Karnataka Assembly on the impact of the VB-G RAM G Act on the rural labour force.

The party has also decided to hold a series of protests following the "injustice meted out to the rural labourers" after the Centre brought in the VB-G RAM G legislation, scrapping the MGNREGA. Shivakumar said this would take away job opportunities worth ₹6,000 crore in Karnataka.

"It was the panchayats who used to decide which work to be taken up under the MGNREGA in Karnataka. On average, a panchayat got ₹1-2 crore for developing roads and drains. As per the new legislation, a decision has been taken by the Centre on what type of work should be taken up. The BJP will do anything to hamper the prospects of Gandhiji's legacy and it wouldn't be surprising if the BJP removes the picture of our Father of the Nation from the currency notes," Shivakumar said.