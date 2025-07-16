MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Four juveniles accused of raping Class 9 student at Ghaziabad flat

The girl was alone in the house when the incident took place on Sunday morning in a housing society in the city. Her mother had gone out to the market, say police

PTI Published 16.07.25, 01:47 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A Class 9 student was allegedly raped inside her house here by four boys, three from her school, who barged in when she was alone and were caught by the mother who happened to walk in, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was alone in the house when the incident took place on Sunday morning in a housing society in the city. Her mother had gone out to the market, police said.

"The minor girl was in contact with a boy on Instagram who was messaging her to meet. On Sunday, he reached her house around 11.30 am and knocked the door. When she opened the gate, he along with three other boys forcibly barged into the room and took turns to force themselves on her," an official said.

"In the meantime, her mother returned home from the market and found the door of the house ajar. She went inside and saw the four boys with her daughter. She took her daughter out of the room and locked the boys inside before calling the police," the official said.

While the police were about to reach, some society office-bearers allegedly reached the house and let go of the boys, the official said.

ACP (Kavinagar) Bhaskar Verma told PTI that the girl's father has lodged an FIR against the four boys.

"They all are studying in class 11, 10 and 9. The girl was sent for medical examination. The girl's statement is not yet recorded and culprits have not been arrested. Police is probing the case," the ACP said.

He added that an investigation into the case is underway to ascertain facts and information.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

