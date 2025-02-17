Four family members found dead in Mysuru apartment, suspected poison and suicide

A family of four members were found dead at an apartment here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar in the city. The deceased have been identified as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), and their son Kushal (15) and Chetan's mother Priyamvada (62) they said.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Chetan may have fed his family members with poison and killed them before hanging himself.

Speaking to reporters here later, Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that At Sankalp apartment in Vidyaranyapura limits here a family of four has died. They were living in two separate flats. While mother resided in one, Chetan, his wife and their son were living in another.

According to her, Chetan is basically from Gorur in Hassan, while his wife is from Mysuru. Chetan had called his brother (Bharath) in US, who in turn called Rupali's parents to check on them and when they visited the apartment, the incident came to light. Police visited the spot on receiving information.

Chetan was a mechanical engineer and he worked in Dubai before getting shifted to Mysuru in 2019. He was a labourer contractor here who used to send labourers to Saudi using online process, she said.

When asked about cause of death, she said that Forensic Science Laboratory and scene of crime officer's (SOCO) team are ascertaining and she would be able to tell after getting their opinion.

"Yesterday (Sunday) the family had gone to temple in Gorur and had dinner at Chetan's in-laws place at Kuvempu Nagar in Mysuru," she added.

"The nature of death of all the four are still under investigation," she said.

