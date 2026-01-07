Food adulteration will be treated as ‘attempt to murder’: Hyderabad police commissioner

Hyderabad police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar has drawn a hard line on food adulteration, declaring that the city police will adopt a zero-tolerance policy and treat such offences on par with “attempt to murder” as they pose a direct threat to public health.

Speaking at a high-level coordination meeting on Wednesday, Sajjanar announced the formation of specialised joint task forces comprising police personnel and Food Safety officials to crack down on what he described as an “adulteration mafia”, according to a release issued by Hyderabad police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tampering with public health will lead to stringent legal action,” the Commissioner said, making it clear that food adulteration would no longer be treated as a minor offence.

Also Read IndiGo strengthens Puducherry connectivity with 14 weekly flights to Bengaluru and Hyderabad

“We do not see this merely as a violation of safety norms; we will treat it on par with an attempt to murder as it directly endangers public health,” he said.

The police chief said enforcement efforts would go beyond roadside vendors and extend to large manufacturing and processing units involved in food production. The focus, he stressed, would be on the entire supply chain.

To back the crackdown with a clear process, Sajjanar said a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being drafted.

The SOP will guide officials on conducting raids, collecting samples, seizing contaminated goods and making arrests, while ensuring there are no legal loopholes.

“Habitual offenders would face the PD Act (Preventive Detention Act), and their trade licenses would be permanently revoked,” the Commissioner warned.

In a move aimed at involving citizens, Sajjanar also announced that a dedicated WhatsApp number and a toll-free helpline would be launched soon. He assured the public that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.