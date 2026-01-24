Flights resume at Srinagar airport after one-day suspension due to snowfall

Flight operations at Srinagar Airport resumed on Saturday following a one-day suspension due to heavy snowfall, officials said. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), in close coordination with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), successfully cleared the apron and taxiways on Saturday morning, making the runway functional after an improvement in weather conditions.

"The flight operations have resumed at the airport as a flight has just landed at the aerodrome," officials at Srinagar Airport said. "A joint inspection was carried out and flight operations were resumed," they added, noting that flights are now expected to run normally and smoothly.

However, an early morning Indigo flight was cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions, and a few other flights were affected by a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), officials said. Some additional flights experienced minor delays.

Kashmir experienced widespread snowfall on Friday, with gusty winds and rain. Most parts of the valley recorded moderate to heavy snowfall, particularly in higher reaches, while the plains received light to moderate snow. Srinagar itself saw light snowfall, marking the first snow of the season in some areas.

"After a day of widespread snowfall, gusty winds and rain, the weather improved in Kashmir on Saturday, even though night temperatures were below the freezing point across the valley," officials said. Some higher-altitude areas continued to receive intermittent snow and rain till late Friday night.

The valley remains under the influence of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', a 40-day period of extreme cold during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below freezing and snowfall chances are highest. The period began on December 21 and will end on January 30. On Friday night, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4°C. Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 12.0°C, followed by Sonamarg at minus 10.5°C. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded minus 7.6°C, Qazigund settled at minus 4.2°C, Kokernag at minus 6.2°C, and Kupwara at minus 4.0°C.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and snow at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday. Another western disturbance is expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, bringing light to moderate rain or snow at most places, with the possibility of heavy spells accompanied by thunder and gusty winds from Monday night to Tuesday forenoon. Afterwards, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry but partly cloudy until February 3, officials said.