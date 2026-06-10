Puri Jagannath temple gets patent protection for three key words associated with the shrine

The Jagannath temple Puri authorities have obtained patents for some key terms and logos associated with the 12th-century shrine, an official said on Wednesday.

This was revealed by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee while briefing reporters on rituals of the upcoming Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 16.

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"We have secured patents for three terms like 'Ananda Bazar', 'Shree Patitapaban' and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). We have received confirmation in this regard from the Intellectual Property India," Padhee said.

He said that the temple has sought approval of patents from the Intellectual Property India (IPI) on 29 items associated with the Shree Jagannath culture and the temple. While they have approved the wordmark and logo for three terms, the IPI wanted more information on 26 other items.

"We are optimistic about securing patents for those 26 other items also," he said.

The 26 items waiting for patent approval include words like 'Srimandir', 'Jagannath Dham', 'Purusottam Kshetra', 'Sreekshetra', 'Bada danda' and 'Mahaprasad', official sources said.

Earlier, the SJTA had said that it would apply for patents of terms associated with the Puri Jagannath temple to prevent misuse of them.

On Tuesday, Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the removal of the word 'Dham' from the Digha Jagannath Temple Complex.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier written to the Bengal government and urged it to drop the word 'Dham' from the name of Digha Jagannath temple. The Bengal's new BJP government acted promptly and removed the 'Dham' word from the signage in the Digha temple on Wednesday.