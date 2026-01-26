MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Five injured after helium gas cylinder explodes in Maharashtra's Malegaon town

Five people, including three women, received injuries in the cylinder blast, according to police

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 26.01.26, 08:31 PM
Representational image File picture

Five people, including three women, were injured after a helium gas cylinder used for filling balloons exploded in Malegaon town of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday morning, police said.

The balloon seller, Mohammed Sadiq Makbool Ahmed (33), a local resident, was taken into custody, a police official informed.

Four of the injured were in a critical condition, they said.

The explosion took place near College Stop in the Malegaon Camp area at 10.10 am when a vendor was filling gas in balloons.

The injured were taken to a private hospital in Malegaon initially and later shifted to Nashik for advanced treatment, they stated.

A case was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 125 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances), and the Explosives Act at the Malegaon Camp police station, he added.

