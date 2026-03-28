Five Indians injured in UAE by debris following interception of ballistic missile: Report

Five Indians sustained injuries in the UAE after debris fell in the vicinity of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) following the interception of a ballistic missile by the country’s air defence system, local media reported on Saturday.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a social media post that authorities confirmed the incident resulted in injuries to five individuals of Indian nationality, with injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

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“The competent authorities urge the public to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information,” it said.

Earlier, authorities reported responding to two fire incidents near KEZAD, triggered by falling debris after air defence systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile.

The development comes days after a similar incident on Thursday, when an Indian national was among two people killed after debris from intercepted missiles fell on a street in the UAE.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed “deepest condolences” over the death of the Indian national.

“The Embassy is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance,” it posted on X.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the second person killed in that incident was a Pakistani national, while three others injured also included an Indian.