First batch of 431 Indian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Haj

The first batch of Indian pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the annual Haj pilgrimage, the Indian mission in Riyadh said.

"The first group of Indian Hajis was received at Madinah Airport by Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and Consul General @CGIJeddah Shri Fahad Suri, along with Deputy Ministers @HajMinistry H.E. Prof. Abdulaziz A. Wazzan and H.E. Eng. Ayad Abdulrahman Rahbini and other senior Saudi officials," Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

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Khan inspected facilities at the Madinah Airport and met with the Indian community volunteers who are extending a helping hand to the Haj pilgrims, it said.

The embassy also wished all Indian Haj pilgrims a "smooth, safe, and spiritually enriching Haj experience."

Earlier on Friday, Khan visited the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office and Haj Clinic and reviewed preparations for the pilgrimage, it added.

A total of 1,75,025 pilgrims are expected to visit Saudi Arabia for Haj this year, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saw the pilgrims off at the airport here, officials said.

The pilgrims, including 230 males and 201 females, left in three flights, they said.

Officials said all required arrangements for transportation, baggage handling and documentation have been put in place at the Haj House in Bemina here to ensure a smooth departure process.

Hundreds of family members of pilgrims gathered outside the Haj House to bid them farewell.

A total of 4,764 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will embark on the pilgrimage this year.

Abdullah "extended his best wishes to the pilgrims for a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey and requested them to pray for peace, progress, and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir," the CM's office said.

It said the chief minister also directed officials to ensure smooth facilitation and adequate arrangements for all pilgrims, focusing on seamless coordination, passenger convenience, and timely assistance at every stage of the journey.