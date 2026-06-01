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regular-article-logo Monday, 01 June 2026

Monkey snatches bag with Rs 2 lakh cash, rain currency notes from tree

People gathered beneath the tree and were surprised to see the notes falling to the ground; They collected the scattered cash and helped return it to Ravindra

PTI Published 01.06.26, 02:32 AM
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A monkey snatched a bag with around Rs 2 lakh from a man at the district court complex here and later tore it open while perched on a tree, causing currency notes to rain down.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

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According to advocate Sohanpal, Ravindra was on his way to purchase stamp papers on Saturday and was carrying about Rs 2 lakh in a bag.

He was accompanied by his associate Aamir when the monkey suddenly grabbed the bag and climbed onto a tree inside the court premises.

The monkey then tore open the bag and started throwing out the currency notes, he said.

People gathered beneath the tree and were surprised to see the notes falling to the ground. They collected the scattered cash and helped return it to Ravindra.

No loss of cash was reported, according to those present at the spot.

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