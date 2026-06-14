MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 June 2026

Fire breaks out in southeast Delhi restaurant; three LPG cylinders explode, elderly woman rescued

The fire involved a building comprising a basement, ground floor and three upper floors, along with a temporary structure on the terrace of the third floor, says a officer

PTI Published 14.06.26, 10:05 AM
Representational Image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A 70-year-old woman was rescued from an adjoining building after a fire broke out at a restaurant in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area early Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

The woman, identified as Sita Devi, was evacuated by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel from the second floor of an adjoining building during the firefighting operation. She is stated to be stable, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the DFS, a call regarding the fire at the 'Punjabi Tadka' restaurant, located near the Kalkaji-Govindpuri flyover, was received at 4.45 am.

"The fire involved a building comprising a basement, ground floor and three upper floors, along with a temporary structure on the terrace of the third floor. During the incident, three commercial LPG cylinders exploded, further intensifying the blaze," the officer said.

A total of nine fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control at around 5.40. Firefighters also carried out a search and rescue operation in nearby structures as a precautionary measure, during which Sita Devi was rescued from the adjoining building.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Cooling operations were continuing at the site, they said, adding the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Fire Accident
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Three Indian sailors dead in US attack on unarmed ship, no apology from Washington

India erupts in anger after the Trump administration expresses no regret over the deaths; Marco Rubio makes clear America will not change its stance
Women take part in a protest demanding the safe release of six missing Naga civilians, allegedly abducted by suspected armed militants following an ambush in Kangpokpi district on May 13, at Kanglatongbi village, in Imphal West district of Manipur, Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Those who fire at security forces will be dealt with in self-defence. Proactive operations continue

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT