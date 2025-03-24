Fire breaks out at housing society in Mumbai's Vidyavhihar area, one killed

A security guard was killed and another person injured after a fire broke out in a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Vidyavhihar area on Monday morning, an official said.

The blaze erupted at 4.35 am in the Takshshila Co-operative Housing Society, located on Nathani Road opposite Vidyavihar station, a fire official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze affected electric installations, household articles, wooden furniture, AC units and clothes in five flats on the first and second floors of the building, as well as some wooden wall fittings, furniture and shoe racks in the first and second floor lobbies of the structure, he said.

The official said 15 to 20 persons were safely rescued.

Two security guards were injured and sent to Rajawadi Hospital where one of them, Uday Gangan (43), was declared dead. The deceased suffered 100 per cent burn injuries, the official said.

The other person, Sabhajit Yadav (52), suffered 25 to 30 per cent burn injuries and was undergoing treatment, he said.

It was a "level-two" fire and was brought under control by 7.33 am, the official added.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.