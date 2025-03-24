MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 March 2025

Fire breaks out at housing society in Mumbai's Vidyavhihar area, one killed

The blaze erupted at 4.35 am in the Takshshila Co-operative Housing Society, located on Nathani Road opposite Vidyavihar station, says a fire official

PTI Published 24.03.25, 09:23 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A security guard was killed and another person injured after a fire broke out in a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Vidyavhihar area on Monday morning, an official said.

The blaze erupted at 4.35 am in the Takshshila Co-operative Housing Society, located on Nathani Road opposite Vidyavihar station, a fire official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze affected electric installations, household articles, wooden furniture, AC units and clothes in five flats on the first and second floors of the building, as well as some wooden wall fittings, furniture and shoe racks in the first and second floor lobbies of the structure, he said.

The official said 15 to 20 persons were safely rescued.

Two security guards were injured and sent to Rajawadi Hospital where one of them, Uday Gangan (43), was declared dead. The deceased suffered 100 per cent burn injuries, the official said.

The other person, Sabhajit Yadav (52), suffered 25 to 30 per cent burn injuries and was undergoing treatment, he said.

It was a "level-two" fire and was brought under control by 7.33 am, the official added.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Fire Accident Mumbai Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Furore over ‘contract comedian’ Kamra: FIR lodged, 40 Shiv Sainiks booked for vandalism

Mumbai's Habitat studio, a preferred venue for stand-up comedy shows, has decided to shut down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the premises last night to protest comic Kamra's jokes
Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

If 5% more Hindu votes come to the BJP, we will win. Will not let Bengal turn into Bangladesh

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT