MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Kashmiri Pandits unlikely to return to permanently live in Valley, says Farooq Abdullah

Remarks come on exodus anniversary as displaced families in Jammu renew demand for a separate homeland and long term rehabilitation in Kashmir

Muzaffar Raina Published 20.01.26, 07:26 AM
Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah File picture

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said displaced Kashmiri Pandits were unlikely to return to live in Kashmir but would come only as visitors, the remarks coming amid the observance of the 36th anniversary of the Pandit exodus.

Scores of Pandits on Sunday staged protests in Jammu to press for a homeland in Kashmir. They seek nearly half of the Valley for the return and rehabilitation of the displaced community.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During my time, I told them we would build their houses, provide other facilities, but my government came to an end (and they did not return). It is for the Delhi government to look into it. But more than that, it is for them to look into it," Farooq told reporters in Jammu, reacting to questions over the possibility of Pandits returning.

"They are living everywhere. They have grown old and are being treated there. Their children are in colleges, schools and universities. They will come as visitors. I don’t think they will come to live there," he said, adding that nobody was stopping them from returning to Kashmir.

RELATED TOPICS

Farooq Abdullah Kashmiri Pandits
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Display 'logical' voters list, accept Class X admit card as proof: Supreme Court to EC on SIR

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, questioned one of the key criteria on which these notices have been sent — an age difference of 15 years or less between mother and offspring
Sanjay Raut
Quote left Quote right

The day a BJP leader or a traitor becomes mayor, Mumbai will sink into sorrow

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT