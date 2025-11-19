Family saga now has ‘Lalu pressure’ angle, Tej Pratap accuses Tejashwi aides of harassing family

Lalu Prasad’s estranged son Tej Pratap on Tuesday urged the central and Bihar governments to order an inquiry into whether his parents were being mentally harassed, escalating a family rift that’s been playing out in public since the RJD’s electoral rout.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who has seized on sister Rohini Acharya’s allegations about being attacked with slippers by close associates of brother Tejashwi Yadav, made the demand in a lengthy post on X.

He alleged that unnamed “Jaichands” — a metaphor for traitors — were trying to exert “mental and physical pressure” on his parents, former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

“If there is even a shred of truth to this, then this is not just an attack on my family — it’s a direct blow to the very soul of the RJD,” Tej Pratap wrote.

“I request the Prime Minister, Amit Shah and the Bihar government to conduct an impartial, strict and immediate investigation into the matter.”

The post, written in Hindi, was shared by the Janshakti Janata Dal, the political outfit Tej Pratap formed after being expelled from the RJD and the family by party chief Lalu Prasad ahead of the Assembly elections. Contesting as a JJD candidate, he lost from the Mahua constituency.

Tej Pratap named three Tejashwi aides — Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Khan and Pritam Yadav — and sought the immediate registration of FIRs against them if they were found to have abused or roughed up any member of his family.

“My father is already unwell, he absolutely cannot bear such pressure,” he wrote.

“If anyone has misbehaved, pushed, manhandled, hurled filthy abuses, or inflicted mental or physical harassment on my sister, my mother or my father, then people such as Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Nemat Khan and Pritam Yadav must immediately be booked.”

In another post, he reaffirmed his support for Rohini and warned: “I tolerated whatever happened to me, but I can’t tolerate this insult to my sister.”

Rohini had on Sunday alleged she had been driven out of her parents’ home and that she had been attacked with slippers.

She accused Tejashwi and his aides of humiliating her, claiming she was attacked when she sought accountability for the party’s humiliating defeat.

Amid the intensifying feud, Lalu and Rabri attended a review meeting held by the party in Patna on Monday to assess the poll defeat.

Lalu is said to have advised party leaders not to rake up the Rohini episode. “It’s a family matter and we will sort it out,” he told them, according to party insiders.

Later on Monday evening, a group of agitated RJD workers protested outside 10 Circular Road, where Lalu and Rabri live, chanting “Sanjay Yadav wapas jao (go back)” against Tejashwi’s political adviser.

None among Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi has commented publicly on Rohini’s allegations. Rohini, who had donated a kidney to her father, contested from the Saran Lok Sabha seat unsuccessfully last year.

Sanjay, an RJD Rajya Sabha MP, hails from Haryana. To many, he has a central role in the family discord.

Rameez, named by both Rohini and Tej Pratap, hails from Uttar Pradesh and manages the RJD’s social media strategy. A friend of Tejashwi from his cricketing days, he is believed to be highly influential in the party organisation.

Despite the attacks, Sanjay was at Monday’s review meeting alongside Tejashwi. Lalu is learnt to have conveyed that Sanjay would continue in his present role.