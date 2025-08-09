‘Fake’ tag on Tejashwi Yadav's voter card after EPIC number discrepancy

An electoral registration officer in Bihar said on Friday that state Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav’s electoral photo identity card "appears to be fake".

Last week, Tejashwi had said he could not find his name on the draft electoral roll after enumeration under the special intensive revision. He had displayed his electoral photo identity card (EPIC) at a media conference, which he had used to search for himself online.

The electoral registration officer of Digha pointed out that Tejashwi's name was registered under another EPIC number and asked him to submit the card he displayed for verification.

On Friday, the officer sent a third reminder to Tejashwi, saying: "On August 2, you organised a press conference and informed the media that your EPIC number is RAB2916120 and on searching the official website of the Election Commission with the said EPIC number, your name was not found in the draft electoral list published after the special intensive revision-2025, and your name has been deleted."

The letter added: "...From the above facts, it appears that the EPIC card number RAB2916120 displayed by you in the above-mentioned press conference is fake. Making and using fake government documents is a legal offence."