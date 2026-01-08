Ecologist Madhav Gadgil passes away at 83, political leaders call him 'lifelong crusader for ecological balance'

Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, known for his work on the conservation of Western Ghats, has passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources said on Thursday.

He was 83.

Gadgil breathed his last late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pune, the sources said.

He played a pioneering role in shaping India's ecological research and conservation policy.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed grief over the death, describing him as a "lifelong crusader for ecological balance" whose work will continue to inspire generations.

During his six-decade-long scientific career, Gadgil held several prestigious positions but always regarded himself as a "scientist of the people", Fadnavis said in his condolence message.

He said Gadgil devoted his entire life to environmental conservation and played a key role in creating awareness about ecological sustainability, particularly with regard to the biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

"With his passing, we have lost a sage-like guide," the chief minister said, expressing condolences to the bereaved family, admirers and students of the veteran environmentalist.

Senior Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh hailed him as a nation builder whose influence on public policy was profound.

"Trained at the very best universities in modern science, he was at the same time a champion of traditional knowledge systems - especially in biodiversity conservation," Ramesh said on X.

"His (Gadgil) intervention to protect forests in Bastar was crucial in the mid-80s. Later, he gave shape to a new direction to the Botanical Survey of India and the Zoological Survey of India. During 2009-2011, he chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel and wrote its report in a most sensitive and democratic manner that remains unmatched in both substance and style," Ramesh recalled.

"Speaking on a personal note, in the twenty-six months I was Environment Minister during May 2009- July 2011, I turned to him every other day for guidance and advice. And our conversations were not confined to matters related to ecology," Ramesh said.

"Above all he had the hallmark of a true scholar -- he was gentle, unassuming, and exuded empathy and humility -- behind which was a vast ocean of knowledge and learning," Ramesh said.

"In the passing of Dr. Madhav Gadgil, India has lost one of its foremost voices in ecological inquiry. His leadership helped turn scientific evidence into protective action, most notably through decisive engagement with landmark conservation efforts and community rights, particularly in the Western Ghats," Cogress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled Gadgil's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Madhav Gadgil, a compassionate voice for nature and social justice. His life's work will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Gadgil was the founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and chairman of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), popularly known as the Gadgil Commission.

In 2024, the United Nations presented Gadgil with the annual Champions of the Earth award, the UN's highest environmental honour, for his seminal work on the Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot.

He had chaired the government-constituted Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel to study the impact of population pressure, climate change, and development activities on the ecologically fragile region in India.

In 2010, Gadgil was appointed chairman of the panel, which submitted a landmark report recommending that a significant portion of the Western Ghats be designated as ecologically sensitive. While the report triggered intense debate, it is widely regarded as a milestone in India's environmental discourse.

Born in Pune on May 24, 1942, Gadgil hailed from an illustrious academic family. His father, Dhananjay Ramchandra Gadgil, was a noted economist and former director of the Gokhale Institute.

Madhav Gadgil graduated in biology from Fergusson College in 1963 and completed his master's degree in zoology from the University of Mumbai in 1965. He went on to pursue a PhD from Harvard University in 1969, where he worked on mathematical ecology and animal behaviour.

After returning to India in 1971, Gadgil joined the Indian Institute of Science in 1973.

During his tenure at IISc, he established key institutions, including the Centre for Ecological Sciences and the Centre for Theoretical Studies, laying the foundation for modern ecological research in the country.

He retired from IISc in 2004 and later continued his academic engagement with the Agharkar Research Institute in Pune and the University of Goa.

Gadgil served on several high-level national and international bodies, including the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, the National Advisory Council, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

A prolific researcher and writer, Gadgil authored or co-authored several influential books, including 'This Fissured Land' and 'Ecology and Equity', and published over 250 scientific papers.

He was also a regular columnist, writing extensively in English and Marathi to popularise ecological awareness.

Gadgil's contributions earned him numerous national and international honours, including the Padma Shri (1981), Padma Bhushan (2006), Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, Volvo Environment Prize, and Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement.

His last rites will be performed later in the day.