MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 January 2025

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Facial recognition test confirms accused's face matches CCTV footage, say police

An official said as per the test report, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, arrested for the January 16 attack, was the same person seen in the CCTV footage from Satguru Sharan building in Bandra

PTI Published 31.01.25, 03:22 PM
Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt, being produced at a court, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt, being produced at a court, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. PTI

A facial recognition test has confirmed that the face of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan matched with the person seen in the CCTV footage from the actor's building here, police said.

An official on Friday said as per the test report, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), arrested for the January 16 attack, was the same person seen in the CCTV footage from Satguru Sharan building in Bandra.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the facial recognition technology has played a key role in cracking the case.

According to the police, Shariful allegedly broke into the Bollywood star's 12th-floor apartment in the early hours of January 16 and stabbed him six times before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested from neighbouring Thane city three days later.

A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded the accused to 14-day judicial custody.

Following the knife attack, Khan was admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Attack Mumbai Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Economic Survey spells it out: Viksit Bharat will need high GDP growth for two decades

India’s economy needs 8% growth for 20 years, deregulation, land-labour reform, says survey tabled by Union finance minister; present growth is far below required pace
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Poison found mixed with the Yamuna water was unprecedented high levels of ammonia

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT