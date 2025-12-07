MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 December 2025

Ex-CJI Gavai says he faced criticism for backing creamy-layer rule for Scheduled Castes

The principle demands that those who are sufficiently advanced economically and socially should not get the benefit of affirmative action, even though they are members of the backward community for which it is meant

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 07.12.25, 01:37 PM
Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai

Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai File picture

Former Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai said he has been “widely criticised” by people from his own community for holding in a judgment that the creamy-layer principle should apply to reservations for the Scheduled Castes.

Delivering a lecture on “Role of Affirmative Action in Promoting Equal Opportunity” at Mumbai University on Saturday, Gavai referred to B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of affirmative action and said the architect of the Constitution never intended long-term dependence on state support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invoking Ambedkar’s oft-cited metaphor, he said affirmative action was like giving a bicycle to a person lagging behind so they could catch up. “Did he think that the person should not leave the cycle… and thereby ask the people who are at zero km to continue to be there?” he asked.

Also Read

“In my view, that was not the vision of social and economic justice as contemplated by Babasaheb Ambedkar,” the former CJI said, adding that Ambedkar aimed for justice “in the real sense and not in a formal sense.”

Gavai noted that the Indra Sawhney verdict laid down the creamy-layer rule, and said he himself had ruled that it should extend to the Scheduled Castes as well.

The principle demands that those who are sufficiently advanced economically and socially should not get the benefit of affirmative action, even though they are members of the backward community for which it is meant.

He was "widely criticised" by the people of his own community for this judgement, Gavai said, adding that he was accused of taking benefit of the reservation himself to become a Supreme Court judge and then advocating the exclusion of those who fell in the creamy layer.

But these people did not even know that there is no reservation for the constitutional office of High Court or Supreme Court judge, Gavai said.

Can applying the same yardstick to the son of a chief justice of India or chief secretary and the son of a labourer who has studied in a gram panchayat school satisfy the test of equality as enshrined in the Constitution, he asked.

Gavai, however, emphasised that in the last 75 years "no doubt affirmative action has played a positive role".

"I have travelled across the country, travelled across the world, I have seen many people belonging to the Scheduled Caste becoming chief secretary or director general of police or ambassadors and high commissioners," he said.

Maharashtra is a land of social reformers, and the "region can truly be described as the birthplace of the idea of modern India", Gavai said.

"We are all aware of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule's pioneering work in the eradication of inequalities in society," he said.

When women were among the most oppressed in society, it was the Phule couple who opened the door of education for them, he noted.

RELATED TOPICS

B.R. Gavai Ambedkar Economically Weaker Sections(EWS)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Will India's largest hydroelectric power project put elephants at risk?

The showpiece project sits on an ‘an extremely crucial link’ in maintaining elephant habitats along the Himalayan foothills in the northeast. At its worst, the fallout could be catastrophic
A victim being rescued after a fire broke out following a cylinder blast at a nightclub late Saturday night, in North Goa, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

There was a sudden commotion as flames started erupting. Tourists got trapped along with staff

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT