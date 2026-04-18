Every citizen watched how dreams of our women were crushed: PM Modi's address after bill defeat

Every citizen of India is watching how the dreams of our women have been crushed,” said Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on Friday, launching a direct attack on opposition parties over their stance on the woman’s quota bill that led to its defeat in the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress and its allies of consistently obstructing progressive reforms. “Every single challenge our country faces today is due to the negative approach of the Congress party over the years,” he said, framing the opposition’s resistance to the legislation as part of a broader pattern.

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Modi described the women’s reservation amendment as a long-pending reform aimed at ensuring “balanced empowerment across north, south, east and west.” He said the legislation was designed to “give wings to our women power, without snatching anything from anyone.”

On Saturday on a stormy budget session of Parliament that witnessed several firsts under the Modi government including the defeat of a crucial Constitution amendment bill that was brought to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 by raising the Lok Sabha strength.

With the key bill failing to get through, no business was taken up on the last day of the three-day special sitting during the session to consider the women's quota legislation, and both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die within minutes of their meeting this morning.

The Prime Minister accused opposition parties—including Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party—of having “committed foeticide” of the bill by opposing it. “The opposition has committed a sin by opposing women’s reservation, and they will surely be punished for this,” he said.

This insult by Congress and its allies will always remain in every woman’s heart,” he said, adding that women across the country would “give a befitting reply” to those who blocked the measure.