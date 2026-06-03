Rahul Gandhi rallies boost Congress push against BJP ahead of Uttarakhand polls

The Congress is pulling out all the stops to make Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in Uttarakhand on Thursday a success, seeking to seize the momentum at a time discontent against the state’s BJP government and the central dispensation is growing in the run-up to the Assembly polls next year.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will be in the hill state for two days to address rallies in Almora and Pauri and interact with ex-servicemen in Pauri on Thursday and hold meetings with party leaders and workers in Dehradun and other places on Friday.

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For the first time, the Uttarakhand Congress has set up a dedicated control room, which is constantly in touch with the leadership across the state to make arrangements for Rahul’s visit.

Navin Joshi, Congress general secretary of Uttarakhand and the in-charge of the control room in Dehradun, said: “We are coordinating with senior party leaders, district and city presidents and those in charge of all 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand.”

Rajendra Bhandari, a senior Congress leader, said: “Party leaders and workers are energised this time. The atmosphere across the country is surcharged because of the repeated failures of the Modi government on all fronts. This is the best time to erase them from power. We are geared up to do so in Uttarakhand. Rahul Gandhi will kick off the campaign on Thursday and we will take it forward with force.”

Manoj Rawat, the state coordinator for the training of party workers, said: “We held a meeting with booth and block-level Congress workers in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts on Monday. We have also chalked out our plan for the success of Rahul’s rallies.”

Kumari Selja, MP and AICC general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand, is camping in Uttarakhand and holding meetings with party leaders. She said the state Congress unit would be restructured under the leadership of Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal.

“The people are very angry with the Pushkar Singh Dhami government. It publicised the Char Dham Yatra and invited pilgrims to the state, but didn’t provide them any facilities. The government failed to make arrangements for the devotees,” Selja told reporters on Tuesday.

“The team expansion will be decided after Rahul’s visit. It is clear now that those willing to work night and day till the Assembly elections will be given important assignments. The old guard will be there to guide the new team,” a senior Congress leader said.

While it usually takes four to five days to complete the Badrinath-Kedarnath-Gangotri-Yamunotri pilgrimage, it is now consuming 10-12 days because of traffic snarls and alleged mismanagement of the registration process, both online and offline.

The anger over the 2022 murder of a 19-year-old receptionist at a Rishikesh resort owned by a now-suspended BJP leader has also resurfaced with fresh allegations against a section of the party.