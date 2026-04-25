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regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 April 2026

Can't force woman on pregnancy: SC upholds right to bodily integrity

The court said not allowing termination would affect the woman’s fundamental right to bodily integrity and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution

Our Bureau Published 25.04.26, 07:13 AM
Supreme Court of India

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The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a woman, especially a minor, cannot be compelled to continue with pregnancy and should be allowed to terminate it even if there is a statutory bar under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (Amendment), 2021.

The court said not allowing termination would affect the woman’s fundamental right to bodily integrity and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

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A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the directions while directing AIIMS-Delhi to facilitate the termination of a minor girl who was carrying a 28-week foetus. Delhi High Court had dismissed the family’s plea to allow her to abort.

Justice Nagarathna said denying women the right to terminate the pregnancy when they do not want to continue with it will lead to consequences, including approaching unauthorised medical centres for termination. The court cautioned that there may be situations where a woman would take the extreme resort of ending her life.

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