ED seizes PFI-linked assets worth Rs 67 crore held through trusts and SDPI entities

The Enforcement Directorate has attached eight more immovable properties worth ₹67 crore owned and controlled by the Popular Front of India (PFI) as part of its money-laundering probe against the banned organisation, sources said.

"These properties were beneficially owned and controlled by the PFI and held in the name of various trusts, apart from that of its political front, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). With the latest attachment, the total assets placed under freeze in the case stand at ₹129 crore now,” said an ED official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attached properties are registered in the names of entities such as Green Valley Foundation, Alappuzha Social Cultural and Education Trust, Pandalam Educational and Cultural Trust in Pathanamthitta, Islamic Centre Trust in Wayanad, Haritham Foundation (Poovanchina) in Malappuram, Periyar Valley Charitable Trust at Aluva, Vallavunad Trust in Palakkad and some plots of the SDPI in Thiruvananthapuram, sources said.

The ED said its probe had found that the PFI conducted physical education training on a number of such properties.