ED seizes PFI-linked assets worth Rs 67 crore held through trusts and SDPI entities

With the latest attachment, total frozen assets in the case rise to Rs 129 crore as ED says PFI used several properties for training and operations under charitable fronts

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 09.11.25, 07:12 AM
Representational picture

The Enforcement Directorate has attached eight more immovable properties worth 67 crore owned and controlled by the Popular Front of India (PFI) as part of its money-laundering probe against the banned organisation, sources said.

"These properties were beneficially owned and controlled by the PFI and held in the name of various trusts, apart from that of its political front, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). With the latest attachment, the total assets placed under freeze in the case stand at 129 crore now,” said an ED official.

The attached properties are registered in the names of entities such as Green Valley Foundation, Alappuzha Social Cultural and Education Trust, Pandalam Educational and Cultural Trust in Pathanamthitta, Islamic Centre Trust in Wayanad, Haritham Foundation (Poovanchina) in Malappuram, Periyar Valley Charitable Trust at Aluva, Vallavunad Trust in Palakkad and some plots of the SDPI in Thiruvananthapuram, sources said.

The ED said its probe had found that the PFI conducted physical education training on a number of such properties.

