Palakkad mob lynching: Kerala govt grants Rs 30 lakh compensation to victim’s family

Kerala government on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the family of Chhattisgarh native Ramnarayan, who was killed in an alleged mob lynching incident near Walayar in the northern Palakkad district.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a Cabinet meeting decided to grant the aid to the family of Ramnarayan, from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Of the total Rs 30 lakh being granted, Rs five lakh each will be provided to the wife and the mother, while Rs 10 lakh each will be allotted to his two children, the CM said.

"The Rs 20 lakh allotted in the names of the children will be placed as fixed deposits, and the interest accrued will be given to the mother for the children's needs," he detailed.

Describing the murder as an incident that shook the conscience of the state, Vijayan said Ramnarayan had come to Kerala to earn a livelihood and support his family.

Following his death, his wife, mother and two young children were left without any means of support, he said.

"Everyone involved in that heinous incident has been brought before the law. The government will ensure that they receive the maximum possible punishment. All legal safeguards and steps required for that purpose will be taken by the government," Vijayan said.

The Left veteran, during the press conference, alleged that a group of people driven by hate ideology had killed Ramnarayan, and some of the accused had a criminal background and a communal mindset.

He further alleged that there was an attempt to import the culture of mob violence, allegedly promoted by Sangh Parivar forces in some northern states, into Kerala.

He also criticised attempts to brand the victim as a "Bangladeshi migrant" to justify the attack, calling it a dangerous practice that Kerala would not allow to spread.

Highlighting Kerala's humanitarian values, the CM also referred to a recent heart transplant surgery performed at the Ernakulam General Hospital, where a heart donated by a brain-dead man was transplanted into Durga Kamini, a Nepalese national.

He noted that the organ donation and transplant were carried out without consideration of religion, language, gender or nationality, exemplifying Kerala's culture of brotherhood and compassion.

"When Kerala demonstrates its culture through such acts, forces with destructive intentions try to wipe out that goodness. Recognising this, we must strengthen our vigilance even further," he said.

Warning against divisive forces, the chief minister said attempts to spread communal hatred and violence would be met with strong resistance.

He asserted that Kerala's secular ethos cannot be undermined and that efforts by the RSS to propagate communal propaganda and unrest in the state have repeatedly failed to gain public support.

According to police, Ramnarayan (31) was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday after being accused of involvement in theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar in Palakkad district.

With the issue sending shock waves across the state, CM Vijayan described the incident as "deeply disturbing." Ruling CPI(M) alleged that RSS activists were behind the attack.