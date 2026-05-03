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EC releases voter turnout in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Almost five crore votes polled

The EC further said that the Karur constituency recorded the highest turnout at 93.41 per cent, followed closely by Veerapandi constituency in Salem district, which registered 93.36 per cent voter turnout

PTI Published 03.05.26, 01:05 PM
People wait in queues before casting votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026.

People wait in queues before casting votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI

The EC has released the voter turnout figure of 4.8 crore for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

A late Saturday night release from the Election Commission of India said that 4,87,98,833 votes were polled.

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Of these, 2,52,59,596 were female voters, and 2,35,34,720 were male voters, it said.

Transgender voters accounted for 4,517. Accordingly, the total voter turnout stood at 85.10 per cent.

The EC further said that the Karur constituency recorded the highest turnout at 93.41 per cent, followed closely by Veerapandi constituency in Salem district, which registered 93.36 per cent voter turnout.

The lowest turnout of 71.26 per cent was recorded in Killiyoor in Kanyakumari district.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were held on April 23, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4 from 8 am.

Counting of votes from all 75,064 polling stations, along with postal ballots, will be conducted at 62 designated counting centres across the state.

Tamil Nadu witnessed an intense three-cornered battle involving the ruling DMK, its rival AIADMK, and the new entrant TVK, led by actor Vijay.

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