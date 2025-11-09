Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude recorded in Andaman Sea: Seismology centre

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in the Andaman Sea on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The tremor was felt in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

The earthquake took place at 12.06 pm, and the depth of the quake was 90 km, the seismology centre said.

