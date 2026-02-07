Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits parts of Sikkim, tremors felt across borders

Parts of Sikkim were jolted on Saturday evening by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 6:35 pm, was 11 km from Maneybung in West Sikkim, the India Meteorological Department said.

A Sikkim Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) official said there were no reports of any injury or destruction of property due to the earthquake.

The tremors were felt in Gangtok and a few other places in Sikkim, as well as in parts of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and China, the IMD said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.