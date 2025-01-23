Donating to beggars now illegal in Indore, FIR filed under new regulations

In perhaps the first case of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, the Indore police have registered a first information report against an unidentified person for giving alms to a beggar in India’s cleanest city, an official said on Thursday.

The case was registered under Section 223 (disobedience to order issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unknown person for giving alms to a female beggar sitting in front of a temple on Khandwa Road, he said.

The Bhanwarkuan police station booked the unknown person on the complaint of an officer of the Beggary Eradication Team.

Under BNS section 223, the guilty can be punished with imprisonment up to one year or a fine up to Rs 5,000 or both.

According to officials, the administration, which has set a target to make Indore the country's first beggar-free city, has banned accepting alms, giving alms and buying any goods from beggars. They said that a provision has been made to register an FIR in case of violation of this ban.

Officials said that the administration has also announced a reward of Rs 1,000 to those giving a tip-off about begging and many people have received the amount so far for sharing inputs.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has started a pilot project to make 10 cities across the country beggar-free, which includes Indore.

