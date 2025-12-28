MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Congress red-faced as national anthem line sung wrongly at Kerala event

The lapse occurred during the party’s 141st foundation day event in Thiruvananthapuram

PTI Published 28.12.25, 06:17 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

The Congress party in Kerala found itself in an embarrassing situation when a line of the national anthem was sung incorrectly during a program at its state headquarters here on Sunday.

This happened during the 141st foundation day celebration of the Indian National Congress at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here.

After the flag hoisting, leaders sang the anthem together, and it sounded like the opening line was sung incorrectly.

Senior party leaders like A K Antony, V M Sudheeran, Deepa Das Munshi, Palode Ravi were present there along with Seva Dal volunteers.

The incident brought embarrassment to the party as the visuals of the wrong rendition were telecast by TV channels.

There was no immediate comment from Congress on the matter.

Foundation Day celebrations of the Congress party were organised across the state with party flag hoisting.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

