In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi warns against indiscriminate use of antibiotics; flags rising resistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday to raise concern over the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, urging people to stop taking such medicines without consulting a doctor.

Citing a recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), PM Modi said antibiotics are increasingly failing to work against common illnesses such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

“This is a matter of great concern for all of us,” he said.

According to the report, the PM pointed out, one of the main reasons behind this trend is the indiscriminate use of antibiotics by the public.

He cautioned that antibiotics are not drugs that can be consumed casually and stressed that they should be taken only on medical advice.

“Nowadays, people have started believing that just taking a pill would cure all their problems. This is the reason diseases and infections are proving to be too strong for these antibiotics,” the prime minister said.

He urged people to avoid self-medication, stressing that the habit is especially harmful in the case of antibiotics.

“I urge all of you to refrain from using medicines at your own discretion. This is especially important when it comes to antibiotics. I would simply say: Medicines require guidance, and antibiotics require doctors. This practice will prove to be very helpful in improving your health,” PM Modi said.