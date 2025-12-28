Kanpur hospital staff suspended after living patient declared dead on paper

A paperwork error at Kanpur’s Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital led to a situation few expect to witness inside a government medical facility: a living patient officially declared dead, with post-mortem formalities set in motion.

Three staff members, including a junior resident doctor and a nurse, were suspended after the lapse came to light on Saturday evening. Police personnel who arrived at the Medicine Ward to shift the “body” to the mortuary instead found the patient alive.

“The mistake came to light on Saturday evening when police personnel arrived at the Medicine Ward to shift the body to the mortuary, only to find the patient alive,” said Sanjay Kala, principal of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College, under which the hospital operates.

The patient, identified as Vinod (42), was one of two destitute men admitted to Medicine Ward Number 12. Vinod was on bed number 42, while an unidentified elderly man, around 60 years old, occupied bed number 43.

According to hospital authorities, the elderly patient died during treatment on Saturday. However, the junior doctor on duty allegedly filled out Vinod’s medical file and officially declared him dead.

Based on that documentation, an intimation was sent to Swaroop Nagar police station to initiate post-mortem procedures. When police arrived at the ward to shift the body, they discovered that Vinod was alive.

The development caused panic inside the hospital, prompting senior officials to rush to the ward. The junior doctor later admitted the mistake and apologised, an official said.

Confirming the action taken, Kala said, “A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the incident. The committee -- consisting of vice-principal Richa Agarwal, chief medical superintendent Saurabh Agarwal and superintendent-in-charge Rakesh Singh -- has been directed to submit a fact-finding report within 48 hours. Strict action will be taken based on the findings.”

Superintendent-in-Charge Rakesh Singh said the lapse was due to incorrect paperwork. “The junior doctor mistakenly filled out the file of the wrong patient. The records were corrected and sent to police again,” he said.

Police officials said Vinod’s relatives were contacted using a phone number listed in his medical records. “They arrived and after seeing him alive, they left shortly thereafter,” another official said.

Govind Nagar Station House Officer Rikesh Kumar Singh provided details about the deceased patient. “The unidentified elderly man was found unconscious about five days ago and admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital after the police failed to establish his identity,” he said.

The man was suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and died during treatment. “His body has since been sent for post-mortem,” the SHO added. Hospital authorities said Vinod is stable and continues to receive treatment.

His relatives were advised to stay with him and take him home once his condition improves, but they allegedly refused, citing lack of arrangements, and later disappeared from the hospital.

“He is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Singh said.