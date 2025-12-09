Doctor from Baramulla arrested for harbouring Red Fort suicide bomber, says NIA

The National Investigation Agency has arrested another doctor in connection with the "white collar" terror module linked to the Delhi car blast, which killed 15 people and injured several others near the Red Fort on 10 November.

Officials said on Tuesday that Dr Bilal Naseer Malla from Baramulla in north Kashmir is the eighth accused to be taken into custody.

According to the agency, Bilal allegedly harboured suicide bomber Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosive laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort area.

He is accused of providing logistical support and destroying evidence related to the conspiracy hatched by the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed group.

Bilal was produced before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, who remanded him to NIA custody for seven days.

The court also extended the NIA custody of another accused, Amir Rashid Ali, by seven days. Ali was produced alongside Bilal and is the person in whose name Umar had purchased the car loaded with ammonium nitrate that later exploded.

The NIA said its probe into the terror plot continues with the help of central and state agencies to unravel all threads of the conspiracy.

After taking over the case, the agency arrested seven people including three doctors Dr Muzzamil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Rather and Dr Shaheena Sayeed and a religious preacher Maulvi Irfan.

It had also arrested Amir Rashid Ali and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish.

The "white collar" terror module was first uncovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, leading investigators to Al-Falah University in Faridabad where 2,900 kg of explosives was recovered.

The chain of events began on the intervening night of 18 and 19 October when posters of the banned JeM appeared on walls outside Srinagar, warning of attacks on police and security forces.

Srinagar Police treated the posters as a serious threat and Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy formed multiple teams to trace those responsible.

CCTV footage identified Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid pasting the posters.

They were arrested and during questioning named former paramedic turned preacher Maulvi Irfan Ahmad from Shopian as the supplier of the posters. He was subsequently arrested.

Interrogation of Maulvi Irfan led investigators to Al-Falah University and the group of Kashmiri doctors.

Dr Ganaie, a resident of Koil village in Pulwama, was among the first held along with Dr Shaheena Sayeed in Faridabad.

Dr Adeel Rather was later picked up from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.