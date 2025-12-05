'Distort, defame, lie, justify': Jairam Ramesh takes 'DDLJ' dig at Modi government

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Narendra Modi, and drew a parallel between the iconic Bollywood film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and India’s governance since 26 May, 2014.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X, said that since he became the prime minister, India has endured prolonged "DDLJ moments" in governance -- "distort, defame, lie, justify".

ADVERTISEMENT

The party referenced the recent recreation of a DDLJ moment by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol during the unveiling of a bronze statue in London, marking the film’s 30th anniversary.

"Since May 26, 2014, India has endured a prolonged DDLJ moments in governance -- Distort, Defame, Lie, Justify," he posted.

Elaborating, Ramesh accused the government of "distortions", saying that its economic data is manipulated and GDP figures are inflated despite India's once-renowned statistical system, earning a 'C' grade from the IMF for national accounts.

"Self-employment and pakora-making are sold as quality jobs. UPA growth rates were revised downward by an insecure Modi government," he alleged.

Ramesh alleged that dissenters are branded "anti-national", independent journalists are hounded with cases and social media abuse and anti-pollution protesters labelled Maoists while minorities are called 'ghuspaithiya' (infiltrators).

"A campaign targets Jawaharlal Nehru and the freedom movement by those who collaborated with the British and formed coalitions with Jinnah's Muslim League," he said.

The Congress leader also accused the government of lying, saying "godi media" spreads false narratives and mainstream outlets are "controlled" by using CBI, ED cases against media owners.

"Fake news polarises communities on social media. False claims underpin governance, whether covering up lakhs of COVID deaths, or pretending the status quo ante was restored in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan clashes," Ramesh said.

He said the government also indulges in justification, saying the Rs 8,000 crore electoral bonds scam is called 'electoral reform'.

"Vote chori, crores of duplicate voters, and '0' addresses are defended by a forcibly foisted Chief Election Commissioner; governors' actions undermining state governments are rationalised; surveillance apps like Sanchar Saathi are imposed on phone users," he said in his post.