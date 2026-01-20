'DGP Ramachandra Rao can be dismissed as well': Home minister Parameshwara promises strict action post inquiry

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday confirmed that the state government has acted swiftly by suspending DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising position with women went viral.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “We have suspended him. An inquiry will follow. After the inquiry, we will get to know the other dimensions as well. We will take next action accordingly.”

The suspension was announced by the Karnataka government on Monday, citing conduct unbecoming of a government servant and causing embarrassment to the state administration.

In an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), it stated, “Vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr K Ramachandra Rao has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government.”

The order added that preliminary examination indicated Rao’s conduct violated Rule-3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and that it was necessary to place him under suspension with immediate effect, pending a detailed inquiry.

During this period, Rao will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule-4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, and his movement is restricted, with written permission required for leaving headquarters.

Rao has rejected the allegations, terming the videos “fabricated and false”.

Responding to questions about the officer seeking to meet him, Parameshwara said, “In such a situation one has to be cautious. Hence, I didn’t meet him.”

Addressing the BJP’s demand for Rao’s arrest, the minister indicated that the government has not ruled out stricter action.

“The future course of action will be different. He can be dismissed as well,” he said, emphasising that seniority did not prevent immediate action. “Since we had to take immediate action, we have placed him under suspension without considering the fact that he is a senior officer. Based on the inquiry report, we will take next course of action.”

Parameshwara also expressed concern over the embarrassment caused to the police department.

“This incident has caused embarrassment to the department. Such incidents are a matter of shame for not only the police department but also other departments,” he said. “CM Siddaramaiah and myself are deeply disturbed by this incident. Since this relates to my department, it doesn't seem good to me.”

The controversy comes amidst Rao’s familial connection to Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya Rao, who is currently in judicial custody for alleged involvement in an illegal gold import case.