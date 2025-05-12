Indian armed forces explain how they minimised damages from Pakistani attacks

The Indian armed forces are holding a briefing on operation Sindoor, the military operation against Pakistan-based terrorists.

This is the second such briefing by the top commanders of the Indian Air Firce, Indian Army and Indian Navy, after Sunday.

A scheduled conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will take place on Monday evening, official sources said.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. The reason for deferring the talks by few hours is not immediately known.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.