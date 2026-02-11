MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 February 2026

SC seeks Delhi police response on Tasleem Ahmed’s bail plea in 2020 riots case

The high court, in its September 2 order last year, dismissed Ahmed’s plea, holding that 'delay in trial' cannot be the sole ground for consideration

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 11.02.26, 01:07 PM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from Delhi Police on the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed, an accused in the February 2020 Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P. B. Varale issued notice on a plea filed by Ahmed challenging a Delhi High Court order that had denied him bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high court, in its September 2 order last year, dismissed Ahmed’s plea, holding that “delay in trial” cannot be the sole ground for consideration.

Also Read

It had said that except in cases of palpable violation of fundamental rights or breach of constitutional rights, bail cannot be granted on the sole factor of long incarceration or delay in trial.

The HC had also said that those accused who have secured bail in the case were delaying arguments on the charge “at the cost of those accused persons who are in prison.”

Ahmed is among several people booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code in what the police have described as a “larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 violence in northeast Delhi.

Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are also among the accused. The riots broke out amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The violence left 53 people dead and over 700 injured, according to official figures.

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court Delhi Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Women suicide bombers, new weapons give boost to Baloch insurgents in Pakistan

Insurgent attacks in Pakistan's largest yet poorest province hit a record last year, fanning risks to huge investments planned in the region, including Chinese and US interests
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Whatever spin PM and his lie-brigade may give, hard reality is US has extracted more from India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT