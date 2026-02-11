Lok Sabha meets standup comedy: Vir Das reacts to Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Two Indias’ reference

Comedian Vir Das on Wednesday reacted with trademark satire after Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee referred to his controversial “Two Indias” set during a debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Sharing a video clip of Banerjee’s speech, Das interspersed the footage with tongue-in-cheek commentary, revisiting the political storm that followed his 2021 performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sir, in November 2021… On a stage thousands of miles away…” Banerjee is heard saying in the House, referring to Das’s earlier routine. The video cuts to Das reacting, “I’m sorry, this is happening on the floor of Parliament. Don’t do it.”

As Banerjee described Das’s performance as “not comedy” but “a warning” and “a mirror held up to a nation standing at the edge of its own contradictions”, the comedian quipped in response, “No, it felt like broken glass,” and joked about “hiding in my house for a really long time” amid the backlash.

The video ends with Das plugging his upcoming international tour, titled Hey Stranger. “I’m leaving the country. I’m actually going on a world tour. And this feels like a really good time to announce it,” he says in the clip.

Reacting to Das’ video on Wednesday, Banerjee posted on X, “Ah, the beauty of two Indias- in one, a comedian is questioned for talking about the ‘TWO INDIA’ divide. In the other, the same debate becomes the perfect PR for a tour announcement. Democracy does have a sense of humour. Wishing you house full shows and a smashing tour ahead @thevirdas,”.

Banerjee used Das’ “Two Indias” theme to criticise the BJP-led Union government. Accusing the Centre of weakening federalism, the TMC national general secretary said the Budget reflected a divided nation.

“I come from an India that proclaims ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, and I also come from an India where speaking Bengali makes you a Bangladeshi, where eating fish makes you a Mughal, and where saying ‘Jay Bangla’ is enough to brand you a ‘ghuspaithiya’,” Banerjee said.

He further alleged that the Budget placed citizens in a “triple tax trap” of income tax, GST and inflation. He added that essentials such as tea, education, healthcare, fuel and pensions were all subject to levies, while relief for the common man came “with conditions, clauses and fine print”.

Das’s original 2021 performance had triggered political controversy, with critics accusing him of maligning India abroad and supporters defending it as satire.