Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramleela ropes in Poonam Pandey as ‘Mandodari’; BJP, VHP demand replacement

Eyebrows have been raised after the popular Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi signed model-actress Poonam Pandey to play ‘Mandodari’, Ravana’s wife, with the BJP and VHP demanding she be replaced by someone else.

After creating a buzz on social media, the issue has spilled into the political domain with Delhi BJP media cell head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who’s also the senior vice-president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, writing to the organisers on Saturday, requesting Pandey be swapped.

Earlier, the secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Delhi chapter, Prant Surendra Gupta, objected to Pandey playing Mandodari in the Ramleela starting September 22.

The Luv Kush Ramleela is famous in Delhi and around the country for its innovative presentation, which draws a large number of people, especially the youth, Kapoor said in the letter.

On Pandey being roped in for the Ramleela, Kapoor urged the organisers to distance from her.

"Pandey has not only been off the screen for years but is also known for controversies over her photos and videos on social media," the BJP leader said.

President of the Luv kush Ramleela Committee, Arjun Kumar, told PTI that the role Pandey is playing will take the stage on September 29-30, and the organisers are open for discussion on the issue.

“We don't see anything wrong with a woman playing a character which represents goodness in the Ramleela. Everyone deserves a chance,” Kumar said.

More than 500 performers will participate in the act, and Pandey is just one among them, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.