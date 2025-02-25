MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 25 February 2025

Delhi Speaker expels 12 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, for raising slogans in Assembly

Among the AAP MLAs expelled were Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh

PTI Published 25.02.25, 02:48 PM
Delhi Assembly session

Delhi Assembly session PTI

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta expelled 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, from the House for the day for raising slogans during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address on Tuesday.

Among the AAP MLAs expelled were Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.

"The BJP has shown its true colours by removing Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait. Does it believe Modi can replace Babasaheb?" she said at a press conference.

She alleged that the BJP-led administration had removed Ambedkar's portraits from the chief minister's office in both the Delhi Secretariat and the assembly.

The suspended AAP lawmakers later held a protest on the assembly premises with Ambedkar portraits, raising "Babashaeb ka ye apman nahin sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate this insult to Babasaheb)" slogans.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Assembly Babasaheb Ambedkar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Crypto trading booms in India's smaller cities as job growth and incomes disappoint

Many young Indians are dabbling in crypto trading to supplement their regular income in the world's most populous country where jobs and pay increases have lagged world-beating economic growth
Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting (inset)
Quote left Quote right

Once again, it was Kohli to get the job done... He's been an unbelievably good 50-over player

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT