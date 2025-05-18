MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunday, 18 May 2025

Delhi records minimum temperature at 26.9 degrees Celsius, forecasts IMD

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius

PTI Published 18.05.25, 10:15 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The national capital recorded the minimum temperature at 26.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 0.4 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to IMD, around 1 millimetre of rainfall was recorded between 8 am on Saturday and the same time on Sunday. Areas including Central Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Maharani Bagh and Mayur Vihar were lashed with rainfall.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 138, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

