Wednesday, 15 January 2025

Transgender candidate files nomination against Delhi CM Atishi: AAP done 'nothing for us'

There are no schools, hospitals, toilets and schemes for the third gender, laments the 27-year-old candidate from the Kalkaji constituency

PTI Published 15.01.25, 08:09 PM
Delhi chief minister Atishi reacts emotionally during a press conference, over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks against her, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Delhi chief minister Atishi reacts emotionally during a press conference, over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks against her, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. PTI

Rajan Singh, a 27-year-old transgender, has filed their nomination on Wednesday as the Aam Janata Party candidate from the Kalkaji constituency, calling it “a beautiful picture of democracy.” Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, submitted their nomination papers alongside their transgender friends and supporters.

Speaking to PTI outside the DM office, Singh said, "I have filed my nomination against the Delhi chief minister, who is known as the most intellectual and educated minister," referring to Atishi.

Criticising the ruling government for neglecting the transgender community, Singh said, "The Aam Aadmi Party government has done nothing for us in the last 10-15 years. I have filed my nomination against Delhi’s most powerful woman, who is known as a 'rubber-stamp' CM. This nomination is a beautiful picture of democracy, where a transgender person is standing against a powerful figure."

Singh added, "There are no schools for us, no hospitals and no toilets. The government is announcing schemes for men and women, from monthly allowances to several other benefits, but nothing for us (third gender).” Singh said that the ruling party would face the brunt of the transgender community in this election.

The Kalkaji constituency has a total of 1,94,515 voters, including 1,06,893 male voters, 87,617 female voters, and 5 transgender voters.

From the three major political parties--AAP, BJP and Congress--Atishi, Ramesh Singh Bidhuri, and Congress’ Alka Lamba have filed their nominations from the constituency.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Singh has assets worth Rs 92.35 lakh, including Rs 10,000 in cash, 1,300 grams of gold valued at Rs 92 lakh, and Rs 25,000 in his bank account.

Singh, who hails from Bihar, is the chairman of the National Transgender Welfare Council and was an unsuccessful participant in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, with the results to be announced on February 8.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

