Delhi police trace blast car’s 11-hour route map via CCTV cameras

Delhi police on Tuesday pieced together the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday.

After examining CCTV cameras and communication records, the police said the vehicle began its journey in Faridabad early on Monday and was caught on cameras at multiple locations before the explosion. The police said the car was driven by its lone occupant, Dr Umar Mohammad Nabi, who appears masked in CCTV camera footage.

“Our officers mapped CCTV cameras to retrace the route of the car, and it was found that the vehicle entered Delhi via the Badarpur border from Faridabad,” a police officer said.

The car, he said, had left Faridabad around 11 hours before the blast. According to CCTV footage, the car was first spotted outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad around 7.30am on Monday.

At 8.13am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi. It was seen near a petrol pump near the Okhla Industrial Area at 8.20am. The vehicle entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3.19pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6.22pm and moved towards the Red Fort. Just 24 minutes after its exit, a powerful explosion took place inside the moving car at 6.52pm.

The police said Nabi was not seen stepping out of the car while it remained parked near the Red Fort. Nor did he meet anyone there, the officer said. “The target could have been anywhere in central Delhi as the car was seen moving from the Red Fort towards the city centre,” he said.