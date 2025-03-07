Delhi Police nab two in hit-and-run death of DU student working as newspaper vendor

Delhi Police have apprehended two persons in a hit-and-run case that killed a Delhi University student who was working as a newspaper hawker, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on March 1 near KN Katju Marg, following which a case was registered and further investigation was taken up, police said.

"With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the offending vehicle, a blue Hyundai Venue. The driver, Saurabh Gupta (26), and passenger, Pankaj Gupta (41), from Rohini's Sector 16, were taken into custody," Delhi Police said in statement.

During interrogation the two admitted to the crime, and said that they were returning from Hanuman Temple in Yamuna Bazaar when they rammed into the student at the T-point and fled the scene, it added.

They later got the car repaired in an attempt to cover up, police said.

The accused operate a children's play zone outlet in Paschim Vihar and are related as maternal uncle and nephew. Further investigation is underway, it said.

