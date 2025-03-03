MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 March 2025

Delhi University student working as newspaper vendor killed in Rohini road accident

According to the police, the victim was pursuing graduation and took up newspaper distribution to fund his education

PTI Published 03.03.25, 03:39 PM
Delhi University

Delhi University Wikipedia

A 19-year-old Delhi University student working as a newspaper vendor was killed in a road accident in Rohini, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim was pursuing graduation and took up newspaper distribution to fund his education.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred around 6:30 am on Saturday near the RTO office in Rohini when a PCR call alerted police about a road accident.

"Upon arrival, teams found a broken bicycle scattered with newspapers, but the victim had already been moved to BSA Hospital. He was declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The office further said that the deceased was identified as Rishal Singh, a resident of Budh Vihar in Delhi. He was a college student who also worked as a newspaper distributor in the mornings.

"Initial investigations suggest that an unidentified vehicle hit him, leading to his fatal injuries," he added.

Police have registered an FIR and have launched an investigation into the matter. Teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi University (DU) Student Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to air 'The Ranveer Show', maintaining 'morality and decency'

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show
Rohit Sharma
Quote left Quote right

We really need to think, even if we want to play four spinners, how we can squeeze four spinners

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT