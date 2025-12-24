Delhi Metro expansion gets Cabinet nod, 13 new stations to come up in three years

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 5A of the Delhi Metro worth Rs 12,015 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The proposed expansion will add 16 more km of metro line with 13 stations -- 10 underground and three elevated.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Vaishnaw said the duration of the expansion project is three years.

Once the project is completed, the Delhi Metro network will cross 400 km.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Vaishnaw said, "We all know how the Delhi Metro has positively transformed the lives of residents of Delhi and everyone who travels in and out of the city. With this expansion, a new chapter will be added to the Delhi Metro. For this purpose, a project worth Rs 12,015 crore has been sanctioned."

The project will cover three major corridors. The Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor will span 9.9 km at a cost of Rs 9,570.4 crore. The Aerocity-Airport Terminal-1 corridor will cover 2.3 km, costing Rs 1,419.6 crore, while the Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj corridor will extend 3.9 km with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,024.8 crore.

Once completed, the expansion is expected to improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and promote sustainable urban transport in Delhi.