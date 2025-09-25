MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 September 2025

Delhi high court dismisses petition to shift Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhatt’s graves

Delhi High Court declines to hear a plea demanding removal of graves of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhatt from Tihar jail, citing no legal bar and government’s law and order concerns

Our Bureau Published 25.09.25, 05:26 AM
Afzal Guru

Afzal Guru File Picture

Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition demanding the removal of the graves of 2001 Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru and Kashmiri separatist Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt from the Tihar jail premises.

“No law or rule prohibits cremation or burial inside the jail premises,” a division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also asked the petitioner, the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, why the
issue was being raised after 12 years.

Afzal Guru was hanged in Tihar in February 2013, and Bhatt in 1984.

The PIL also sought directions to the authorities concerned to relocate the mortal remains to a secret location to prevent “glorification of terrorism” and misuse of
the jail premises.

The court said it could not entertain the petition to remove the graves because such a decision was taken by the government keeping in mind the law and order situation.

The petition was later withdrawn.

RELATED TOPICS

Afzal Guru Delhi High Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Was Kolkata’s rain shock a cloudburst? Is it linked to climate change? What experts say

How abnormal was the deluge on Monday night? Why did it happen? What is the way out? Why are extreme rainfall events becoming more frequent?
People block a road during a protest demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, Ladakh, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

A sad day for Ladakh, I see our message of peace failing. There's violence, shootings, and arson

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT