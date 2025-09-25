Delhi high court dismisses petition to shift Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhatt’s graves

Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition demanding the removal of the graves of 2001 Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru and Kashmiri separatist Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt from the Tihar jail premises.

“No law or rule prohibits cremation or burial inside the jail premises,” a division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The court also asked the petitioner, the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, why the

issue was being raised after 12 years.

Afzal Guru was hanged in Tihar in February 2013, and Bhatt in 1984.

The PIL also sought directions to the authorities concerned to relocate the mortal remains to a secret location to prevent “glorification of terrorism” and misuse of

the jail premises.

The court said it could not entertain the petition to remove the graves because such a decision was taken by the government keeping in mind the law and order situation.

The petition was later withdrawn.