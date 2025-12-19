Delhi government reports drop in vehicular traffic after strict GRAP-4 anti-pollution measures

The Delhi government on Thursday said it has observed a clear decline in vehicular movement on city roads following strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4), alongside increased public compliance with Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms.

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, the government carried out a comprehensive monitoring exercise to evaluate the effectiveness of the stringent pollution-control measures, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed feedback from cabinet colleagues and their respective departments and noted that the steps taken by the government have yielded positive outcomes on the ground.

Acting on government directives, officials recorded a noticeable reduction in traffic volumes on Delhi roads compared with normal days. In another encouraging development, a large number of vehicle owners voluntarily obtained PUC certificates, which the government described as a positive sign of rising public awareness.

The Delhi government reiterated that it is fully complying with the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), under which GRAP-4 remains in force across the capital.

As part of the intensified measures, inspection and enforcement drives were carried out, with strict action taken against violations, the statement said.

A joint report by the Delhi Transport Department and the Delhi Traffic Police stated that 210 enforcement teams were deployed during the special drive, including 126 teams from the traffic police and 84 from the transport department. During the campaign, action was taken against vehicles operating without valid PUC certificates, resulting in 3,746 challans.

The government said monitoring and strict enforcement would continue in the coming days to curb vehicular emissions and provide immediate relief to public health.